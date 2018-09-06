Young Blackpool DJ gets started on his music career

A young Bispham DJ and music producer is aiming to spin a career in the entertainment industry with the help of Blackpool Council’s business support service Get Started.

Nineteen-year-old Ollie Crowe, who will be DJing at Blackpool Music Run on Sunday, September 23, is building a reputation with his house music, club anthems and remixes.

He started producing and DJing when he was 15 but now, after talking to the Get Started team, Ollie has turned his passion into a career.

He has already had airplay from BBC Radio Lancashire, and his tracks have amassed millions of streams on Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube and are played in clubs worldwide.

He has also won recognition from industry blog platforms such as WeRaveYou & YourEDM.

Former Montgomery High pupil, Ollie said: “I knew this was a career I had to follow, so I contacted Get Started, who advised me about things such as registering as a sole trader with HMRC, applying for Arts Council funding and joining PRS for Music so you can earn money when your music is used.”

Ollie’s collaboration with Spinnin’ Records singer Mingue, titled Must Be Tonight, was released on November 17 2017 and other songs include In My Head, Need Me ft. ALKE, Precious Time, Stay and remixes of Jax Jones’ Instruction and the Maroon 5 hit, Don’t Wanna Know.

Blackpool Council’s Get Started team are a friendly, professional service for Blackpool residents looking to start, establish and grow a new business. The advisors have a wealth of experience and are able to cover all the key issues faced by people when setting up a business from scratch. As well as initial advice the team continue to support new entrepreneurs in those vital first months of trading.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “Ollie’s success story shows what can happen when you take that first step with Get Started. I hope that it will encourage others who want to start their own business.

“It doesn’t matter what your interest is, with help there can be the potential to turn it into a business. It is great to see that Ollie is doing so well, he has a real talent. We all wish him well for the future.”