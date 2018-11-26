Young apprentice hailed in skills competition

A BAE Systems young apprentice has so impressed judges in a competition he could be in with a chanve of representing the country at a top international event.

BAE Systems apprentice Jack Bateson is one step closer to joining Team UK for the 46th WorldSkills in Shanghai in 2021.

Jack, an engineering apprentice with BAE Systems’ Air, won the gold medal in the Mechanical Engineering: Computer Aided Design skill category at WorldSkills UK LIVE, at the Birmingham NEC.

He will now join the training programme to qualify to compete in Shanghai WorldSkills championships in 2021, an event which attracts 1,300 competitors from 70 countries.

Jack said: “I am thrilled to be one step closer to qualifying for Team UK. Receiving a gold medal at such a prestigious competition feels like such an accomplishment – especially after my colleagues and I have put in such effort to prepare for the challenge. Taking part has been really exciting and I have my fingers crossed that I’ll qualify for the final in China.”

Richard Hamer, Education and Skills Director said: “Jack was recognised by the judges for his exceptional skills, exemplary behaviours and hard work. It’s right that he should be congratulated for doing so well, especially when up against other candidates of such high quality.

“As one of the Britain’s leading companies, at the forefront of advanced engineering and technology, we have a long history of nurturing talent. Engineering and manufacturing is essential to the British economy and our apprentices have a vital role to play in securing the future of our sector.

"It’s great to see Jack’s efforts being recognised and I wish him the best of luck in the heats at WorldSkills UK next year. He is just one fantastic example of the brilliant apprentices we employ.”

Dr Neil Bentley, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Congratulations to Jack it is a fantastic achievement.

“The competition was fierce and the standards very high. All of Jack’s hard work and dedication has been rewarded and we at WorldSkills UK salute you.