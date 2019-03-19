You can now get KFC delivered to your door in Blackpool

Have your say

Fast food giant KFC has launched a delivery service in Blackpool.

The American chain has joined others, including McDonald's, in offering the service in the resort.

It comes shortly after Blackpool Council voted to limit new takeaways opening in come parts of the resort amid concerns fast food was fuelling an obesity crisis in the town.

The stores on Lytham Road and Devonshire Road will both deliver after teaming up with Just Eat.

KFC first started offering deliveries via Just Eat in 2017, initially in London, and has since expanded the service nationwide.