Wyre hosts one stop shop to accelerate business support

Businesses in Wyre can get free advice and information from some of the county’s support providers, plus the chance to network, at a new one stop event.

The Accelerating Wyre event at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Thursday promises advice for new start-ups, young businesses and established companies.

It has been put together by a partnership between networking and support group Wyred Up with Wyre Council.

The day-long event will comprise workshops, presentations and an exhibition.

In the morning will be a series of presentations starting after the welcome speech by Wyre Council’s chief executive Garry Payne.

Boost, Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, will begin the presentations with the Lancashire Growth Story and representatives will be there to guide interested business parties through its range of support options.

As a £7.8m project backed by the European Regional Development Fund, led by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lancashire County Council, it has helped county firms get mentoring, product development, leadership development, and accessing finance.

Lisa Edge from Lancashare will talk about the power of collaboration and there will be a presentation from Growth Lancashire.

After lunch the Making Carbon Work team from UCLan will present a workshop alongside Andrew Warner, Energy Auditor at Green Technologies and Solutions.

Google will be there with a workshop on digital marketing, Jane Binnion will talk about the Growing Club and investing in women and a plan for economic growth

There will be a workshop with the Department for Work and Pensions on aiding recruitment and employment.

Councillor Michael Vincent, planning and economic development portfolio holder for Wyre council urged people to find out how their business could benefit.

He said: “We are delighted to launch our first Accelerating Wyre event as part of the newly launched Wyred Up programme for 2018/19.

“This event will see business support services come together under one roof as a one stop shop for businesses to access. We hope that many people will attend this free event and get the support that’s available to them”.

Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/accelerating-wyre-tickets-49429956330