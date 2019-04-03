Wyre business awards set to celebrate enterprise

The hunt will begin for the best in business in Wyre on Monday, April 8.

Organised by Wyre Council, the Wyre Business Awards will be the sixth awards ceremony celebrating business success in the borough. The ceremony will be held once again at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood, and will take place on Thursday, December 5.

Businesses from across Wyre gathered for the presentation of the awards

The council’s chief executive, Garry Payne, inset, said: “The council is committed to connecting, promoting and celebrating the business community in Wyre, by helping to raise the standards, quality and competition of our businesses and help to position Wyre as a place to prosper.

“The awards are a testament to the thriving businesses in Wyre. Every year we see more and more businesses take part. The different categories mean that organisations large and small can take part, as well as community groups and individuals.”

Businesses who would like advice and assistance in completing an application there will be a series of drop in sessions at the Civic Centre in Poulton. The first two will take place on Wednesday, April 10, between 10am and noon and 8 May between 10am and noon.

There are 22 categories. Go online to www.wyre.gov.uk/awards where, from Monday, nomination forms can be completed.

Call 01253 887210 or email regeneration@wyre.gov.uk for a paper slip.

Finalists will be announced at the end of September.