Would-be teachers on Fylde coast invited to recruitment event at Blackpool hotel

People in Blackpool are being encouraged to help shape the lives of the next generation by choosing a career in teaching, ahead of a recruitment event at the Grand Hotel Blackpool on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The Train to Teach event, organised by the Get Into Teaching campaign from the Department for Education, is part of a series countrywide this spring.

Roger Pope, inset, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, pictured, said: “The teaching profession is a great way to make your degree, skills and knowledge really count.

“Knowing every lesson shapes a life is a wonderful feeling – as a teacher you’re inspiring learning, helping children to stand on their own two feet and opening their eyes to what’s possible.

“You’ll start on a competitive salary too, have the opportunity to progress fast and can work anywhere you want to go, whether that is locally or further afield.”

Experienced teacher training advisers will guide visitors through the training and next steps.

Representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training will also be on hand and there will be information on financial support that may be available.