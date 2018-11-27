Women's inspiration at Blackpool business event

Blackpool was buzzing when over 100 female entrepreneurs gathered for Pink Link’s 2018 Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

Women from all types of business sectors travelled from all over the North to take part in what has become a favourite fixture which is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day had a variety of speakers and seminars

WED aims to celebrate, support and empower female entrepreneurs. Organisers said that while it is recognised that businesswomen face more difficulties than men, across the North West women are showing their mettle and are creating highly successful enterprises locally, nationally and globally.

For the fourth year running, the event was mentioned in the publicity issued by the United Nations celebrating women’s enterprise.

Attendees at The Village networked and discussed collaborations on new projects whilst exhibitors showcased their services and products. From debt management to sorting out tax issues, the financial workshops were well attended as the experts helped to relieve that headaches that can affect businesses, small and large.

Blackpool-based N-Vision was the charity of the event, and over £185 was raised on the day with a prize draw; many of the prizes were donated by businesses exhibiting at the event.

Women had the chance to network at the Women's Entrepreneurship Day organised by Pink Link

Young entrepreneurs Samantha and Charlotte Ryder of Perky Pear and Rachel and Laura Beattie of Careaux provided uplifting and inspiring speeches. All four women are under 27 years old and have created two of the hottest fashion businesses in the North West.

Coral Horn said “The day was about growing business relationships.

“You have a room full of businesswomen who want to make connections and to find out about what you do. It’s not just business opportunities that happen on the day, friendships are made too.”

Headline sponsor, Salford Business School’s Penney Gordon-Lanes said: “What an amazing event!

“So proud to be talking to such a receptive audience of female entrepreneurs today. Feeling truly inspired.”