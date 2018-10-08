Winter recycling centre opening times come into force across Lancashire

Have your say

Lancashire County Council are reminding residents of changes to the region's recycling centre opening times.

From the October 1 until March 31, 2018 recycling centres across the county will be closing earlier than in the summer months.

Winter opening times will be operation from 8am to 5pm seven days-a-week at the following centres; Haslingdon, Burnley, Altham, Barnoldswick, Chorley, Clitheroe, Skelmersdale, Farington, Burscough, Preston, Longridge, Garstang, Lytham, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Carnforth.

For more information visit: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/recycling-centres/