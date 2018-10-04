Winter Gardens in website revamp

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens has given its online presence a bit of a makeover with help from a fellow award-winning Lancashire business.

Lancaster’s Fat Media has completed a project with Winter Gardens Blackpool, for a new look site and improved online user experience.

The new website helps to promote the business and conference facilities in a more prominent manner as well as the weekly performances at the venue.

While it is only a few weeks old, the initial results have shown that the average page load time across the site has more than halved.

Average page views, pages per session, and average session duration have all significantly improved. Furthermore, there has been a 27 per cent reduction in bounce rate.

Previously, Fat Media has worked with the Winter Gardens on a number of projects including email marketing and social media audits.

Fat Media account manager, Andy Frobisher, said: “Having worked with the Winter Gardens team previously, we were asked to overhaul the website to provide better overall speed and user experience, as well as a greater representation of the businesses brand and venue across the website.“Th

e outcome was a slick design and easy to navigate website that best visualised the brand Winter Gardens Blackpool whilst still ensuring that visitors to the site could easily browse and find the events that they were looking for.”

Winter Gardens Blackpool is a large entertainment complex which includes a theatre, ballroom and conference facilities.

Anthony Williams, sales and marketing manager at Winter Gardens Blackpool, said: “Fat Media helped us to create a site more befitting of our venue which was better representative of the entire business offer including our venue hire and our incredible heritage.

The site functions including speed and navigation were vastly improved, creating a better user experience for the consumer. Fat Media were efficient, adaptable and professional throughout the entire process.”