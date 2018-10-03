Wigan's Dave Whelan may be set to lose out in Powerleague financial move

Fomer JJB Sport owner Dave Whelan is set to be left out of pocket after five-a-side football firm Powerleague announced a restructuring plan that involves shutting 13 of its 50 sites.

The Press Association said the owner of Wigan Athletic also owns three of the sites that are either earmarked for closure or will have their rental terms changed as part of Powerleague’s Company Voluntary Arrangement.

Powerleague announced earlier this week that it is to axe more than 100 jobs as it presses ahead with the closure programme.

The group, owned by Patron Capital Partners, will shut 13 of it 50 sites through the CVA, a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to close under-performing units.

It will also seek rent reductions or different rental terms on the remaining estate and landlords such as Mr Whelan take a financial hit as a result.