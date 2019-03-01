'Why can’t it be IKEA instead' - Your reaction as M&S, Costa and Taco Bell announced as part of Norcross retail development

Readers have left hundreds of comments online following the news that the Fylde coast is set to get a new M&S, Costa and Taco Bell as part of a new retail development in Norcross.

The site would also include around 170 houses, a retirement housing scheme and an employment area.

READ MORE>>> M&S, Costa and Taco Bell set to open at huge retail development on Fylde coast

Many have aired their concerns over the traffic impact of such a development, as well as what this will mean for the future of other M&S stores in the area.

Here's what you had to say:

I couldn't give a stuff about M&S but I need a drive-thru Costa and Taco Bell!

Natalie Graham

Why can’t it be IKEA instead.

Jayne Hunt

So will the Cleveleys store be closing then!

Lesley Steeden

M&S....really?? Could think of better stores to put there. We had one on Freeport and have the food store in Cleveleys!

Jennie Beck

I hope that this all goes ahead however there already is an M&S in Blackpool and a M&S Foodhall in Cleveleys and they shut the discount one on Freeport so meh

Tes Snelson

Yeah great if you can drive ! What about those of us who can't?

Wendy Norman

Shows how far behind Blackpool is only just getting a Taco Bell. Even Barnsley had one before Blackpool.

Mark Miles

So what happened to the road layout as that was last thing that was stated as so much congestion so this was being discussed but no update was given to this.

Jay Taylor

Be nice to have a Taco Bell, but don't visit the M&S in Blackpool, so wouldn't drive in bumper to bumper traffic for a store.

Heidi Griffin

More traffic chaos then!

Karl Hook

When is it even going to be built as this land has been standing empty for ages now.

Timothy John Pugh-Scaife