Where are the Blackpool town centre car parks that are set to close?

Blackpool town centre has lost – or is set to lose – hundreds of spaces as part of projects to improve the resort.

The Gazette revealed today that Blackpool Council is looking to spend £16m on new car parks to provide thousands of spaces in order to meet rising demand.

They would offset the loss of around 1,900 spaces at car parks that are making way for the various developments - including the Blackpool Central project, the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens and the extension of the Houndshill shopping centre.

The car parks that have shut, or are due to shut in the coming months, are:

Seed Street – 213 spaces

Swainson Street – 36 spaces

NCP car parks – 74 spaces

Wilko – 333

Tower Street – 74 spaces

East Topping Street – 100 spaces (unconfirmed)

Central car park - 1,086 spaces