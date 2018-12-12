Water supply problem leaves some Fylde residents without water

United Utilities has reported that some Fylde residents may be experiencing problems with their water supply this morning.

The company has warned customers in Inskip, near Preston (PR4) to expect issues with water pressure or that the supply may have stopped completely.

The cause of the supply problem has been identified as a burst water main on the B5269.

A team of engineers have been requested to fix the leak.

A tweet from United Utilities this morning, said: "You may have noticed that the water is coming out of your tap slower than usual or may have gone off altogether.

"We have one of our inspectors looking into this at the moment and as soon as we know what the cause of the problem is we’ll let you know.

"We’re sorry about this and will try and get your taps flowing normally as quickly as we can.

"We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know what’s causing the problem."