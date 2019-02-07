Warehouse near Blackpool up for sale with a £1.5m price tag

A 5.7-acre warehouse site including office space near Blackpool is up for sale for £1.5m.

The site, most recently used as the office and retail distribution centre for GAP Convenience Distribution, includes 15,000 sp ft of warehouse space, 2,500 sq ft of offices, 1,625 sq ft of external storage and 35,500 sq ft of open storage.

Hitchcock Wright & Partners has been instructed by Lancashire-based family business, James Hall & Co to sell the 5.7-acre site on Mythop Road in Weeton.

The Granary Buildings comprise former agricultural buildings and open storage converted for use as offices and warehousing. The site includes 2.5 acres covered by buildings and hard standings.

John Barker, partner at Hitchcock Wright & Partners, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a prime freehold site, which offers warehousing, offices and open storage in a strategic North West location, with easy access to Blackpool, Preston and the wider motorway network.

“With demand remaining strong from occupiers looking to own their own buildings, we anticipate significant interest in this good quality freehold stock.”

The site is vacant after GAP Convenience Distribution relocated to a warehouse at Bowland View, in Preston, when it became part of James Hall & Co, one of Lancashire's largest employers and a wholesaler and disributor for convenience store chain SPAR.