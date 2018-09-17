Vote for your Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018

The four finalists for Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018, the only award in the Lancashire Tourism Awards to be nominated and decided by the public, have been announced.

The special award highlights the contribution of outstanding individuals who have made a real impact on the visitor experience of Lancashire – those people who go the extra mile to bring to life the history and culture of our county and its attractions. This is the only Lancashire Tourism Award that is decided by the public via an online vote hosted by media partner, Lancashire Post.

This years finalists; Roger Borrell, James Whewell, Barbara Bryan and Simon Entwistle

READ MORE>>> Meet the Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018 finalists

This year’s finalists are Roger Borrell, editor of Lancashire Life magazine, Barbara Bryan, owner of Mytton Fold Hotel and Golf Club, Simon Entwistle, owner and tour guide at Top Hat Tours and James Whewell, part of the family team who run Wyresdale Park.

***Vote for your winner here***

The public vote is now open with everyone invited to vote for the finalist they feel is most deserving of the Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018 award. The award will be presented to the overall winner of the vote at this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards event in November.