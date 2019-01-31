VIP official opening for Blackpool beauty team's move

The Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool were on hand to perform the official opening of the new premises of a nails and beauty business.

The team at Totally Polished celebrated and owner Michelle Beard was accompanied by the Couns Gary and Debbie Coleman who cut the red ribbon.

Michelle said: “Many people attended the open day including existing and new clients, where they were welcomed with a glass of fizz, nibbles and cupcakes. Live make up, facials and hand massages were demonstrated.

“Representatives from Brian House were also in attendance, and a raffle was carried out in aid of the charity, raising awareness and £78."

Michelle Beard was accompanied by her salon team, who she thanked for their loyalty, dedication, hard work and support in re launching Totally Polished.

The business was launched in 2008 with just one member of staff but grew within six months to six fully qualified nail technicians.

Michelle then introduced a beauty room and the business has now moved from Waterloo Road to Ansdell Road at Spen Corner.