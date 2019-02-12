VIP launch for new Blackpool nursery

A new Blackpool nursery set up by a woman who established her own training provider, has enjoyed a VIP opening.

Little Blossoms in South Shore has been launched by Leanne Docherty who established her LM Training and Consultancy in September 2016 as a limited company, after commencing as a sole trader in 2014 carrying out adhoc assessor activity, all whilst Leanne continued to work full time at another training provider.

LM Training and Consultancy initially worked with a handful of children’s nursery settings across Lancashire, delivering apprenticeships and stand alone qualifications within the Early Years sector.

The business grew rapidly and the business moved to Amy Johnson Way, but Leanne had always had an ambition to launch her own nursery to run alongside the training business and allow the early years workforce to be trained effectively in a quality environment.

Leanne took over the former offices building on Whittam Avenue, and has renovated it into Little Blossoms nursery and creche. She has gained registration from Ofsted, to enable to doors to the nursery to be officially open early this month.

Her team held an open day and launch where it was officially opened by the Deputy Mayoress of Blackpool, Coun Kath Rowson, who gave a heartwarming speech, acknowledging the owner Leanne Docherty’s hard work and determination.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden, and Coun Kim Critchley also attended and offered their best wishes for the future and she thanked them for their support for her since launching LM Training and Consultancy.

“Many prospective parents and their children attended the open day viewing the facilities, and taking in the activities including face painting, balloon making and watching performances from students from The Dance Place. A raffle was held in aid of Brian House.

Leanne said she was is aiming to establish a ‘home from home’ nursery to enable the children and their families to feel comfortable and relaxed in a safe and fun environment.