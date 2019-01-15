Poundland rings

Valentine's Day on a budget? Head to Poundland for that something special

Engagement rings have been spotted on sale at a high street pound shop, just a month before Valentine's Day.

The 'Bling Ring' jewellery is being sold at Poundland, and has sparked a debate on social media.The high street store said: "These are beautiful placeholder rings because we know they'll want to buy their own."

A photo posted in the Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK' show a silver ring with a red jewel, presented in a red heart-shaped box
The post comes with the slogan "because we promise they'll want to choose their own".
Some people liked the placeholder effect, saying it gave couples the chance to choose their ideal ring together.
One poster said: "Is this not the best idea ever? Buy a cheap ring from Poundland to propose then go to the shop so you can pick a proper one together."
