UK government urged to follow the lead of Holyrood on alcohol pricing

Ministers have been urged to follow the lead of Holyrood and set a minimum 50p a unit price for alcohol.

The Scottish Government's policy - set to be introduced on May 1 - was praised in the Commons by Tory MP Dr Sarah Wollaston who said it would tackle the "scourge of cheap high strength alcohol".

Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins did not commit the UK Government to the move but said she would be looking at the policy "with interest".

Dr Wollaston (Totnes) said: "Will the Minister now review our alcohol strategy to allow us take up this evidence-based policy that would do so much to tackle the surge of cheap high strength alcohol and reduce pressure on our emergency services."

Ms Atkins said: "We are of course aware of the Scottish Parliament's policy on this and we are looking at it with interest.

"In terms of alcohol strategy we have set out our strategy in the 2016 strategy dealing with modern crime but it is of course something we keep under review."