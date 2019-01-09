Tram fans welcome Blackpool MP's ambitious light rail scheme

Fylde coast trams pressure group welcomes MP's Fylde Loop light rail scheme

A Fylde coast campaign group has warmly welcomed a proposal by Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard to create and extended tram system.

Mr Maynard unveiled the scheme this week which he has submitted for consideration to the Department of Transport.

It would mean extended the existing tram tracks from Starr Gate through the airport enterprise zone to St Annes, Lytham, Wrea Green and Kirkham to meet with the rail hub there but would mean converting the Blackpool South Line to light rail rather than trains.

But campaign group Trams to Lytham had already written its own report on extending the tram system for the Fylde Coast and come up with its own plan but said it would be very much in favour of Mr Maynard’s scheme.

Sam Flynn, lead campaigner of Trams to Lytham, said: “Extending the Tramway to Lytham would provide an integrated, modern transport system for the Fylde Coast. Linking the popular network and its five million annual passengers to the under-utilised South Fylde Line will solve many of the issues facing the area.

“It will bring a reliable and more frequent service that the inadequate route desperately needs.

“An alternative corridor is sorely needed, and this solution would provide it with direct links to the town centre, enterprise zone and other key areas.

“There would be a lot more stops for thousands of residents and a more accessible service for disabled people. It’s a much more well-balanced option than simply increasing the number of trains on the line.

“Our lengthy report highlights these important issues and why this project needs more consideration by councils.

“It’s a hugely popular idea and has the support of over 3,000 petition signatures as well as many influential local people, and our campaign was highly commended at the 2018 Global Light Rail Awards.

“Light rail has been a revolution in towns and cities worldwide in recent decades, and the Fylde shouldn’t miss out on its huge potential.”

