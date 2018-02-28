Toys R Us goes into administration

Retailer Toys R Us has fallen into administration, putting 3,200 jobs at risk.

Administrator Moorfields has been appointed to conduct what it called an orderly wind-down of the company's store portfolio.

Simon Thomas, Moorfields partner, said: "We will be conducting an orderly wind-down of the store portfolio over the coming weeks.

"All stores remain open until further notice and stock will be subject to clearance and special promotions.

"We're encouraging customers to redeem their gift cards and vouchers as soon as possible.

"We will make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business."