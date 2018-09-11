Top politician hails Fylde coast business

Business women in Blackpool got to meet a political bigwig to tell him about their experiences of working in the Fylde community.

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis praised businesses across Blackpool on the visit in which he met the female entrepreneurs helping to drive the economic success story.

Brandon Lewis centre meets women in business on the Fylde coast

The chairman, who was invited to the resort by Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard, hosted a round-table event where he got to hear from a broad panel of women about their own roles in public life.

Among the guests were Kate Shane, manager of the Merlin Entertainment cluster in Blackpool and Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport, third sector experts Deborah Terras and Karen Coope and Wyre Borough councillor Emma Ellison.

After the event Mr Lewis said:“I would like to thank Paul for inviting me to Blackpool, which as well as being a fantastic tourist destination is seeing real growth in various sectors across the region.

“I heard from local businesswomen and entrepreneurs, whose success stories are an inspiration.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in the discussion.”

During his trip to the Fylde coast Mr Lewis also visited hi-tech plastics specialist Victrex, based on the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone in Thornton. The chemicals company exports products worldwide and Mr Lewis met managers and workers as well as enjoying a tour of the plant.

He said: “Victrex is a truly global company and it was good to see a product made here in Britain that has so many different applications around the world.

“The Conservative Government is supporting growth and innovation helping companies like Victrex, and the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone , which will result in more well paid, skilled jobs for people across the region.”

Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said: “We’re always pleased to demonstrate to government the strong track record Victrex has on jobs, investment and in developing our company into a world leader, with further potential to come in the future.”

Commenting on the visit, Mr Maynard said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the chairman of the Conservative Party to Blackpool and to introduce him to so many of the people who help deliver jobs and services and who shape our communities.”