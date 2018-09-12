Top entertainment promise for BIBAs in Blackpool

A sponsor of one of Lancashire’s premier business awards has promised an amazing line-up of entertainment for the sell-out audience.

Jamie Griffiths, Brand Programme Director of radio station Smooth Radio North West, said the organisers of the BIBAs, had big name entertainment lined up for the ceremony on Friday.

Last year, former Westlife and Boyzone stars Bryan McFadden and Keith Duffy entertained the crowds at the awards night which has previously featured the likes of opera star Russell Watson and Spandau Ballet frontman, Tony Hadley.

Smooth North West is the sponsor of the Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year category.

Jamie said: “You can always guarantee the BIBAs to put on an amazing night and the entertainment which has been lined up for this year will not disappoint.

“It is great to be able to celebrate the achievements very best in Lancashire’s business community with the awards and then have a great night to cap it all off.”

The BIBAs will take place in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people in the Tower Ballroom.