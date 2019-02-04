Top 50 listing for Fylde coast riverside pub

A Fylde coast gastro pub has been named among the best in the country in a national competition.

The Cartford Inn near the Wyre at Great Eccleston was one of just five in the Lancashire are to get the nomination in the Top 50 Gastro pubs list at a special event at Lillibrooke Manor in Berkshire.

The Cartford Inn

The inn is owned by Patrickand Julie Beaume with Chris Bury as head chef. This latest success adds an other accolade to along list including a Visit England Silver Award for Excellence last year and its two AA Rosettes.

Other county successes were the Freemasons at Wiswell, Parkers Arms in Newton in Bowland, The White Swan at Fence and Assheton Arms in Downham.

The Cartford Inn was placed 40th while the Freemasons came third and its chef Steven Smith, was named Chef of the Year.

He said: “Lancashire has once again shown what a truly fantastic offering it has across the county.”

All five pubs are Marketing Lancashire Partners and form a part of the destination management organisation’s Taste Lancashire campaign designed to promote food and drink and make Lancashire a must visit destination for gourmet breaks.

Food and drink is said to be worth more than £1.04bn to the county.