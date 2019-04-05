Fast food takeaway Poulton available either freehold or leasehold

This takeaway in a prime location in Poulton is up for sale for £239,999

This is an unmissable opportunity to acquire a prime fast food takeaway business located in the centre of Poulton among all the pubs and bars.

Doodles Poulton, Ball Street, Poulton, FY6 7BA - Freehold: £239,999 - Leasehold: £39,999

It is a very convenient location with the pedestrian access from the Aldi Store and its car park used as walk through to Poulton.
It is a very convenient location with the pedestrian access from the Aldi Store and its car park used as walk through to Poulton.
other
Buy a Photo
There is dining area to the ground and first floor with approximately 40 covers and two dumb waiters serving all floors.
There is dining area to the ground and first floor with approximately 40 covers and two dumb waiters serving all floors.
other
Buy a Photo
The shop is very well equipped including a 3 pan Kiremko high-efficiency range and top quality associated equipment throughout.
The shop is very well equipped including a 3 pan Kiremko high-efficiency range and top quality associated equipment throughout.
other
Buy a Photo
The premises benefits from a 4am late license and a 1am alcohol license which offer tremendous scope to develop the business as both features are no longer used by the vendor.
The premises benefits from a 4am late license and a 1am alcohol license which offer tremendous scope to develop the business as both features are no longer used by the vendor.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2