Looking for a larger home for your family?

The seller of this extended four-bedroom semi-detached family home in Newton Drive East, Blackpool, is looking for offers over £150,000. Here we take a closer look inside:

Ground floor The ground-floor accommodation comprises a hallway, lounge and family room.

Ground floor The family room leads through into a dining area, kitchen with electric oven and hob, and bathroom with wc and wash basin.

First floor On the first floor, you will find two double and two single bedrooms.

First floor A family bathroom includes panelled bath, corner shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

