This popular café and takeaway is up for sale in Blackpool

This is a very well-known and popular café and takeaway situated in a prominent position in the busy all-year round trading location of Whitegate Drive in central Blackpool.

This dual business, which has separate entrances for the takeaway and diners wishing to eat in, sells a range of breakfasts, hot sandwiches, salads, jacket potatoes, paninis, light meals, kids’ meals, hot and cold drinks and desserts.

Dinners Ready, 31 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9AA

To the ground floor (which is around 683 sq ft) the first entrance leads into the main café with a range of seating for 16 diners.

The second entrance leads into the takeaway area which has a preparation area with a range of equipment including griddle, six-ring gas burner oven, fryer, fridge, grill, commercial coffee machine, double door refrigerated display fridge, microwaves, chest freezer and refrigerated display cabinet.

There is also a washing up area with double stainless steel sink unit and storage area with shelving.

Externally, there is a forecourt trading area with car parking for diners.

Leasehold £29,950

