This is what you can expect to earn in Blackpool for the most popular jobs How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Blackpool? Here are the most common job types in Blackpool with the average salary you should be expecting to receive. 1. Administrator The average annual salary for a administrator in Blackpool is 24,508 pounds - compared to a national average of 28,103 pounds (Source: adzuna) 2. Project Manager The average annual salary for a project manager in Blackpool is 30,992 pounds - compared to a national average of 47,410 pounds (Source: adzuna) 3. Support Worker The average annual salary for a support worker in Blackpool is 29,856 pounds - compared to a national average of 21,352 pounds (Source: adzuna) 4. Labourer The average annual salary for a labourer in Blackpool is 20,362 pounds - compared to a national average of 31,839 pounds (Source: adzuna)