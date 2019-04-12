This fully equipped restaurant in St Annes town centre is on the market for £44,995

This full equipped restaurant in St Annes town centre is on the market for 44,995

This is an excellent fully equipped restaurant located in St Annes town centre.

The premises previously traded as Turkish cuisine with the previous operators having relocated to a larger premises. It would suit a variety of cuisines.

The restaurant has approximately 40 covers inside, plus outside seating for eight.
The premises has quality natural stone-tiled walls and floors with inset spot lighting and fitted bar counter.
It has an open-plan cooking kitchen and pot wash section and toilets.
Extenally, there is a forecourt seating area with boxed floral display, rear yard and bin store.
