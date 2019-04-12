This fully equipped restaurant in St Annes town centre is on the market for £44,995
This is an excellent fully equipped restaurant located in St Annes town centre.
The premises previously traded as Turkish cuisine with the previous operators having relocated to a larger premises. It would suit a variety of cuisines.
The restaurant has approximately 40 covers inside, plus outside seating for eight.
other
The premises has quality natural stone-tiled walls and floors with inset spot lighting and fitted bar counter.
other
It has an open-plan cooking kitchen and pot wash section and toilets.
other
Extenally, there is a forecourt seating area with boxed floral display, rear yard and bin store.
other
View more