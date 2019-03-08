This 3-star family hotel in Blackpool is up for sale for £199.950

The hotel in Alexandra Road, Blackpool, operates 11 en suite guest bedrooms and there is also self-contained owners’ accommodation with a lounge, double en suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Here we take a closer look inside:

The business enjoys good repeat business and advance bookings with strong Trip Advisor reviews together with exceptional ratings (9.6) on Booking.com.

To the second floor are a further six bedrooms (two double en suite, two family en suite plus 1 x 2 room suite of double en suite plus family en suite).

The first-floor dining room runs through to sun lounge area with sea views, suspended ceiling and 30 covers, self-service breakfast section, kitchen and public WC.

The lower ground floor has a fully equipped bar lounge with upholstered seating, laminate wood flooring, TV projector, pool table and corner bar counter.

