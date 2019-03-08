This 3-star family hotel in Blackpool is up for sale for 199.950

This 3-star family hotel in Blackpool is up for sale for £199.950

This substantial semi-detached three-star family hotel is located immediately off the Promenade between Central and South Pier.

The hotel in Alexandra Road, Blackpool, operates 11 en suite guest bedrooms and there is also self-contained owners’ accommodation with a lounge, double en suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Here we take a closer look inside:

The business enjoys good repeat business and advance bookings with strong Trip Advisor reviews together with exceptional ratings (9.6) on Booking.com.
To the second floor are a further six bedrooms (two double en suite, two family en suite plus 1 x 2 room suite of double en suite plus family en suite).
The first-floor dining room runs through to sun lounge area with sea views, suspended ceiling and 30 covers, self-service breakfast section, kitchen and public WC.
The lower ground floor has a fully equipped bar lounge with upholstered seating, laminate wood flooring, TV projector, pool table and corner bar counter.
