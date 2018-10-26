This 16 bed B&B is up for sale in Blackpool - for £139,500

Have your say

B&B in convenient location can cater for up to 16 residents in its six en suite letting bedrooms.

This is an attractive and well-maintained guest house located in a popular South Shore location on the northerly frontage of St Chad’s Road, immediately off the promenade between the Central and South Piers, and therefore offering easy access to all amenities Blackpool has to offer.

Edelwiess, St Chads Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY1 6BP - Freehold Price 139,500

It has six en suite letting bedrooms with hospitality trays, TVs, central heating, hairdryers and alarm clocks.

It is clean and well maintained throughout with a spacious breakfast room and residents’ lounge.

It also has very good owner’s accommodation providing a lounge, office to the ground floor and two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor.

The accommodation in full comprises, to the ground floor, an entrance hall and stairs, spacious breakfast room and residents’ lounge, kitchen with fitted wall and base units, covered utility area and the private accommodation previously listed.

To the first floor are two en suite letting bedrooms (one family, one double), a store and the private accommodation also previously listed.

And to the second floor are four en suite letting bedrooms (three double, one large family), and a linen store.

Externally to the front is a patio seating area.

To the rear is a tool store, and a garage/store with double doors.

The guest house is equipped to cater for 16 guests in total and operates on a B&B basis for families and couples only.

The current vendors, by choice, trade for the main holiday season only (six months) and confirm turnover levels are in the region of £25,000.

There is excellent scope to increase and full accounts will be made available after viewing to genuine interested parties.

