This 10-room guest house is up for sale in Blackpool - for £169,950

This 3-Star Visit Britain accredited guest house on the popular North Shore close to Queens Promenade is in a quieter residential area of Blackpool.

The well-established business offers quality en-suite accommodation. Take a closer look here:

The well-established business has been in the vendors hands since 2002 and is only on the market due to pending retirement.
There are 10 en suite letting bedrooms with TV, tea and coffee making facilities, hair dryer and trouser press.
The ground floor has a vestibule entrance hall and stairs, bar lounge with upholstered seating and bar counter.
The open-plan space leads into the dining room with 20 covers. There is also a sun lounge;, kitchen with stainless steel extraction and private accommodation comprising a lounge, master bedroom, second bedroom, shower and WC.
