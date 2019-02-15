This 10-room guest house is up for sale in Blackpool - for £169,950 This 3-Star Visit Britain accredited guest house on the popular North Shore close to Queens Promenade is in a quieter residential area of Blackpool. The well-established business offers quality en-suite accommodation. Take a closer look here: The well-established business has been in the vendors hands since 2002 and is only on the market due to pending retirement. jpimedia Buy a Photo There are 10 en suite letting bedrooms with TV, tea and coffee making facilities, hair dryer and trouser press. jpimedia Buy a Photo The ground floor has a vestibule entrance hall and stairs, bar lounge with upholstered seating and bar counter. jpimedia Buy a Photo The open-plan space leads into the dining room with 20 covers. There is also a sun lounge;, kitchen with stainless steel extraction and private accommodation comprising a lounge, master bedroom, second bedroom, shower and WC. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2