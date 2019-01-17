The time was right for law firm's Blackpool move, says boss

The boss of an all service family law firm said the time was exactly right to open a new office in Blackpool.

North West firm Butterworths has launched its latest office at The Pavilions at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

The Butterworths team in Blackpool

The firm is part of the Right Legal Group network which focuses on later life planning, wills and probate and has as a result taken on the Fylde coast territory as well as Cumbria where the business is based.

Partner Tony Butterworth said the firm already had some links to the area and following the demise of local firm Ascroft Whiteside, experienced Fylde coast Wills and Probate Lawyer Fiona Reid, had been available to lead the local office.

Mr Butterworth said: “Being part of the Right Legal Group network we effectively took a territory and as such it was very important that we had a local office for our clients.

“That dovetailed with the demise of Ascroft Whiteside, an old established firm in Blackpool.

“One of their former partners, Fiona Reid, had become a free agent and so we were able to recruit her given her expertise and knowledge in wills and probate and of Blackpool.

“The timing is good too because Blackpool is on the up. There is so much interesting activity going on here at the moment, it is a real eye opener.

“We also had another affiliation with Blackpool in that we work with auction house Pattinson’s which has regular auctions there every six weeks.”

The Blackpool team comprises Fiona Reid, office manager Bless Cowell, Paul Morton, Georgia Gaw and Caolan Crampsie.

Butterworths was founded in 1993 by Tony and last year celebrated is 25th anniversary. It has 110 staff in six offices mainly in the North West, with its base in Cumbria.

Tony added: “We hope to continue expansion on the Fylde and there is a gap between Blackpool and Penrith which we will be looking at, there are some exciting areas there for growth”