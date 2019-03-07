The Thatched in Poulton has reopened following a recent refurbishment

The Thatched: Take a closer look inside the newly refurbished real-ale pub in Poulton

Following a three-week refurbishment, The Thatched in Poulton has reopened.

Here we take a closer look around one of the Fylde coast's best known pubs.

The Thatched House pub, on Ball Street in Poulton has a grey new look.

Five new craft beers have added to the selection of 10 cask ales that the pub offers.

The place still has the same cosy atmosphere...

The new copper bar.
