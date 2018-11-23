The No 3, one of Blackpool’s oldest pubs, gets revamp from new owners Ma Kelly’s

Historic Blackpool pub brought back from pub grub wilderness

What’s happening?

The No3 pub although not a traditional lively Ma Kellys venue, is now part of the resort firms stable

The revamp of one of Blackpool’s oldest pubs has been completed and the watering hole is open for business.

Who has done it?

The No 3 at the junction of Devonshire Road and Whitegate Drive has been taken over by Blackpool pubs and entertainment group Ma Kelly’s.

What has changed?

The pub has had many owners over the years.

And despite being a historic landmark has had various names.

Most recently Mitchells and Butlers ran it as the Crown Carvery but then sold it to Greene King to operate as one of its Spirit Pub Company’s Flaming Grills.

But Ma Kelly’s wanted to take it back to being more of a traditional pub.

They have created a sports bar in one half of the pub and a more chilled out wine bar in the other.

The sports bar has 20 screens for all the big matches and was graced by a visit this month from boxing legend Thomas Hitman Hearns who famously won a world title in four different weights throughout his career.

The chilled out bar has live acoustic sessions and saxophone nights plus DJ s.

Although the big kitchen was stripped out in the revamp the bar still offers a range of snacks to go along with the wines and cocktails.

What about the history?

The No 3 is one of the town’s oldest pubs.

The earliest reference to it is in author William Hutton’s description of Blackpool, published following his visit in 1788.

Ma Kelly’s has grown into a popular cabaret bar brand in the resort headed by entrepreneur Paul Kelly with six venues in Blackpool.

They are Ma Kelly’s North, the Showboat, which used to be Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Ma Kelly’s Station, Ma Kelly’s Foxhall, Ma Kelly’s South and Ma Kelly’s Sportsbar.