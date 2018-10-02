Team set to take on hell in memory of Fylde coast's Charlie

Fund-raisers set to take on a fiendish challenge in memory of a Thornton 11-year-old were hoping to get 11 team members – but they ended up getting 111!

The brave runners are to take part in Hellrunner, dubbed Britain’s toughest half marathon, to raise funds for Brian House where young Charlie Jordan was cared for.

Charlie Jordan with mum Emma

Charlie, who went to St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School, Anchorshome, died in February last year after a battle with a rare from of brain tumour.

Last year his uncle Alan Howson, who works at Royal Preston Hospital, took part with three friends in the gruelling race at Delamere Forest and now hospital colleague Paula Veevers has helped organise the super team to repeat his heroics.

Charlie’s Superhero Hellrunners must cover the 13 mile trail including cross country areas of bog and woodland on Saturday, October 13.

Paula said: “Charlie had a love for Superheroes. Charlie and indeed his family received the best possible care to the highest of standards and treated with the upmost dignity and respect at Brian House Children’s Hospice. This way it was felt we could give something back.

The fundraisers' logo

“We have managed to form a team of 111 runners, mainly from Royal Preston Hospital, where the majority of the team work, which is absolutely tremendous – our work focuses on the number 11, we have a target to reach £11,000, so to finish on this number is absolutely fantastic.”

Members of the team are to visit Brian House the day before the run with Alan, from Cleveleys, Charlie’s mum Emma.

Paula, a diagnostic radiographer, said they will also be raising money with a series of ten events over the next few months and thanked everyone for supporting them.

Anyone wishing to help can visit www.justgiving.com/charliessuperheros