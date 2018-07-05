Tax expert joins Blackpool accountants

Blackpool accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has made Jonathan Main as a partner.

Jonathan, a former head of PwC’s North West VAT practice, specialises in advising businesses on complex VAT issues in the UK and overseas.

He has experience across multiple industries including education providers, charities, manufacturers, telecoms and travel businesses. As well as his VAT expertise, Jonathan is also an accredited mediator.

He has worked successfully over the last year with MHA Moore and Smalley through MHA Mtaxco, the boutique VAT practice he founded in 2017.

MHA Mtaxco will continue to trade as an independent provider of VAT services led by Alison Carey and will continue to work with MHA Moore and Smalley, bringing additional specialist sector expertise, including retail.

Jonathan’s appointment to the partnership at MHA Moore and Smalley comes a month after the firm announced record turnover of £16.6m.

Graham Gordon, managing partner at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “Our success as a firm is down to being able to offer businesses that high-level, specialist expertise.

“Jonathan is a highly regarded professional and his appointment allows us to do more of the specialist VAT work that’s in demand from across our client base, especially the larger clients and those that trade internationally. He brings a wealth of experience and ‘Big Four’ knowledge, which takes our VAT service to the next level.”

Jonathan said: “I’m excited to be bringing the skills and experience gained after nearly 30 years in indirect tax to MHA Moore and Smalley. I have really enjoyed working with the team as part of MHA Mtaxco over the last year and joining as a partner is a logical next step. It’s a great opportunity to help the firm further enhance its service offering to existing clients and to expand its domestic and international client base.”

Originally from Crosby, Jonathan’s career began at PwC in Manchester in 1989, before he moved to Arthur Andersen in London in 1991 and was promoted to partner in 1999.

He re-joined PwC as a partner in London in 2002 before moving to Manchester in 2005 to lead its North West VAT practice.

He left in 2016 and set up MHA Mtaxco in 2017 with two former PwC colleagues as a boutique provider of VAT services in direct competition to the Big Four.