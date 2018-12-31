Tattoo team grows ready for new year expansion

A Blackpool-based tattoo studio is paving the way to success with new appointments aimed at bringing cutting-edge era of tattooing hits the Fylde Coast.

Joining the Inkden team are tattoo artists Vitalijs Jerjomenko, David Cairns and studio frontman and illustrator Ben Garcia-Vico.

Working alongside Shamack Malachowski are artists Danielle Merricks, Holly Andrew, filmmaker and laser removal specialist Anna Paprzycka and social media assistant Olivia-Tegan Bond.

Vitalijs (known as Vitaly), originally from Latvia, has worked in the UK for several years and brings with him an array of tattoo skills from the past six years.

Specialising in surrealism, Vitaly possesses a style achieves interesting and distinctive designs.

David joins Inkden as an apprentice. A rock ‘n’ roll fan, his love of comics and music has influenced his designs over the years. Since starting with Inkden David has found a love for dot shading and now mixes this with neo traditional styles.

Inkden has grown from strength to strength since owner Shamack Malachowski, award winning artist and specialist in biomechanical tattoos, took over the business previously known as The Dragons Den two years ago. Shamack was behind this year’s Tattoo Art Exhibition on North Pier in July.

As tattoo design has become increasingly sophisticated, Inkden has witnessed first-hand the spike in popularity and the studio is helping to change the perceptions amongst the town as tattooing is now widely recognised more as an art form.

Shamack said; “I am delighted to welcome Vitaly and David to our specialist team here at Inkden. They’re incredibly talented artists with superb design skills.

“Collectively they add to our wealth of experience at the studio, this allows us to offer even more specialisms to our customers.

“The new team has worked hard to change the way tattooing is perceived within the area. Our unique ethos means we’re leading the way in enlightening people to the art-form of tattooing, and we’re excited for what the future holds”.

Internationally recognised for their talents Inkden now has five resident artists with plans for further appointments in 2019. They attract customers from all over the UK and overseas who travel to Blackpool.