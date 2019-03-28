Tankers to the rescue as pipe burst floods Blackpool street

Water firm United Utilities had to bring in tankers following a pipe burst in Blackpool.

Water flooded out on to Lytham Road in South Shore at the junction with Highfield Road from a burst pipe beneath the road on Wednesday at around 4pm.

A 'water on wheels' tanker moves into position to keep supplies going while work was done to repair a pipe burst at Lytham Road

A spokesman from United Utilities said that engineers were called to the site and made plans to maintain water supplies to the homes and businesses around the junction.

He said: "We had a burst on a water pipe at the junction. Whilst the pipe was being repaired we used one of our 'water on wheels tankers' to pump water into the network to help keep taps flowing in the area, so nobody went without water.

"We apologise for any inconvenience during the repair work."