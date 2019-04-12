Newly refurbished guest house in Blackpool is on the market for 185,000

Take a look around this newly refurbished guest house in Blackpool

This beautifully appointed eight-bedroom guest house is situated within close proximity of the Promenade.

The Four Seasons in St Chad’s Road l has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment throughout including new roofs, rewiring and central heating system, and is currently on the market for £185,000. Here we take a look inside:

The guest house has been decorated and re-carpeted throughout in a stylish and contemporary scheme and should be viewed to be fully appreciated.
To the ground floor is an open-plan bar, lounge and dining room with feature bar.
Also on the first floor is a fitted Wren kitchen with wall and base units and a range of catering equipment and utensils.
The private accommodation has a modern lounge leading to the master bedroom, and dressing room/second bedroom, shower and toilet.
