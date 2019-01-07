Staffing hunt begins for expanding Blackpool windows specialist

A Blackpool windows and doors company is looking to take on staff as ambitious expansion plans begin this month.

Weru UK at the airport is poised to take on skilled joiners and window installers and expand its design and technical centre after becoming the official UK centre for the German manufacturer.

The Blackpool business was founded in 1985 by Graham and Susan Lindsay on Devonshire Square as the coast was earmarked as a good place where the high quality double and triple glazed mid to high end windows might be needed thanks to the wind and salty atmosphere.

They began with just two installers and in 1987 took on Martin Strangwick as an apprentice. He is still with the firm as technical manger 31 years later.

The business expanded rapidly and saw them fitting the windows at such places as the Imperial Hotel, Empress Buildings and up-market apartment blocks in Lytham. It moved to Church Street and then in 2005 to its present location at the Trident Business Park which has training facilities.

Graham is still managing director of the independent family business and daughter Kate who grew up helping out in the business on holidays from Arnold School joined as sales and marketing director in 2008 after gaining a degree in retail marketing and working in the advertising industry.

Kate said: “We will continue working with apprentices in both the construction and admin side of the business.We have worked with Blackpool and The Fylde College and offer placements in business and construction, which has been really successful.

"Our latest student Sandis Komorovskis, now works for us full time after finishing at college."

She said that Britain’s windows market has lagged behind the Germans has been reluctant to use triple glazing. She added that the windows were 100 per cent more efficient than standard British building regulations and people appreciated the German reputation for quality in a similar way to the motor industry.

“The new build sector will be a core sector. New houses are very energy efficient with the insulation in the walls so it is worth a builder’s while putting in the best windows.

“We are looking to develop business with construction companies and architects and want them to come to us first.

So now the major roll-out of Weru UK partner recruitment begins. We have our own training facilities here and teach such things as optimal wall construction and installation techniques.