Staff savings focus for new faces at Fylde coast's credit union

The team behind the coast’s credit union has expanded.

The group has welcomed new loans officer Kenny Connelly and apprentice business administrator Jordan Moorhouse. They join assistant manager Andrew Moulding and loans officer Michelle Swain at the Birley Street office in Blackpool.

Leading the resort operation will be Anthony Brookes who has been appointed business development and collection manager.

He said: “I’ve been out and about in the community catching up with members and seeing what I can do to help them get their finances on track, and reminding people just how much the credit union can do.

“Over the next few weeks I’ll be setting up appointment sessions in community hubs throughout the area, hopefully making it easier for people who struggle to get to the branch in Blackpool and for those who prefer a face-to-face meeting rather than applying on line.”

He said he will also be reaching out to payroll partners old and new to demonstrate the benefits to staff of getting involved with the credit union as part of their company’s staff savings scheme.

He is set to visit all of the credit union’s existing partners, those organisations and businesses which provide employee savings schemes, which include Slater Gordon Solutions, Danbro, the Fylde Coast YMCA, Blackpool Council, the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Blackpool Coastal Housing, and Great Places Housing Association.

He will also be speaking to other organisations across the area to demonstrate the benefits to staff of getting involved with the credit union in the hope of welcoming new Payroll Partners.

He said: “I am really looking forward to engaging with the Fylde Coast and Preston business communities.

“Money worries are one of the biggest causes of stress and for some people it can really impact on their ability to do their job. Employers can help their workforce by offering membership of a credit union, with all of the benefits and support that provides.

"We can help them put money away direct from their salary and provide access to ethical loans if needed. It’s so simple for a business to set up, we do all of the leg work, and it can make such a huge difference to the lives of their employees.”