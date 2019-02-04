St Annes computer specialist issues software warning

A Fylde coast It specialist is warning businesses of another major new technology problem – with around half of them thought to be affected.

In January 2020, a batch of standard Microsoft software reaches the end of its life. That means it will no longer be supported by Microsoft – and will not be safe to use.

This includes the popular Windows 7 operating system; Office 2010; and some software that powers company servers.

Anthony Thackray at AGT Computer Services in St Annes said: “The problem is that once Microsoft ends the life of this software in just 12 months’ time, it will become a shining beacon for hackers.

“We already believe that some hackers are storing up vulnerabilities they have found in this software. By waiting till Microsoft stops supporting it, they effectively become unstoppable.”

He added: “It can take months to implement replacement software, so businesses shouldn’t leave it till the end of the year.”

Software that will be affected includes: Windows 7, Office 2010, Exchange 2010, Small Business Server 2011, and Windows Server 2008.