St Annes bakery reopens just hours after oven is engulfed in flames

A bakery in St Annes has swiftly reopened after its oven caught fire last night.



Fire crews from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore responded to reports of a fire at Kembers bakery in St Andrews Road South at 9.47pm.

When firefighters arrived they found the fire in the basement kitchen of the shop where a fire had engulfed the bread oven.

Sooriya Kumar, owner of Kembers, said: "We're all OK, nobody was hurt. We were a little bit frightened but we are back open for business this morning and none of our orders were affected."

The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to fight the fire and made the scene safe by isolating the oven.

They then used a ventilation unit to clear thick smoke from the premises.

The bakery suffered damage to an oven, a pan and its contents, as well as some smoke damage to the basement and ground floor.

Nobody was injured in the fire.