Sports Direct boss demands audience with MPs in bid to save the high street

Mike Ashley has demanded an audience with MPs as he slammed politicians for their approach to the struggling British high street.

The Sports Direct founder pledged to save the high street ahead of an appearance in front of a select committee next month, accusing politicians and landlords of not doing enough.

He is to attend for a full hour after MPs initially invited a representative for House of Fraser to speak for 15 minutes, according to a Sports Direct spokesman.

His firm bought House of Fraser out of administration in August, making the department store the latest addition to Mr Ashley’s acquisition streak.

He said: “Since we acquired House of Fraser, we’ve been working around the clock to save as many stores and jobs as possible. I believe politicians and landlords should be doing more to save our struggling high streets, so I intend to make the most of this opportunity to make a difference.

The meeting of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee will take place on December 5 as part of an ongoing inquiry into the future of the high street.

A spokesman for Sports Direct added: "The MPs originally wanted somebody from House of Fraser to speak for about 15 minutes as part of a panel of four, and said they didn't mind who it was.

"Mike thought that wouldn't achieve anything, so instead he demanded to go along in person for a full hour."

Mr Ashley has previously been vocal in his criticism of retail landlords, who he has blamed for the planned closure of several House of Fraser stores.

He urged institutional landlords to be "more proactive" earlier this month after announcing the closure of four House of Fraser branches in shopping centres owned by Intu.