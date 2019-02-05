Spectacular drone operators show Blackpool in magical light

You may not have hear of these guys, but you've more than likely seen their work on your television screens.

From Top Gear to Bake Off, Crimewatch to Geordie Shore; Aerial Republic are to go-to team for drone filming.

Aerial Republic's film: Central Pier

Using state of the art heavy lift drones, they've flown for worldwide networks like the BBC, MTV and National Geographic, but their heart is very much in the north of England.

Blackpool based drone operator Christoper Bromley and his business partner Oliver Burton have been building the company for over 15 years, but when they're not chasing Matt leBlanc's sand buggy through a remote Moroccan desert, they like nothing more to promote the north of England with gorgeous videos like this.

"It's really important to us" said founder Oliver Burton.

"We have offices in Blackpool, Manchester, Leeds and London, but we're both heavily invested in the North and love to promote it in the best possible light whenever we get the chance".

With business booming they've now ventured into drone hire and in-house video editing, and with the threat of ever-more stringent flight regulation they are confident clients will require CAA approved experts in the field.