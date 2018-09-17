Solicitor moves to become district judge

Vincents Solicitors has said goodbye to family lawyer Allan Pickup who is to take up a new role as a District Judge.

Mr Pickup – now to be called District Judge Pickup – has received his Royal appointment from The Queen and left the Lancashire law firm for a new role in Northampton.

He has been a solicitor since 1984 and a deputy district judge in the North West region for 17 years.

He will deal with civil and family cases, having specialised in children and family law for most of his career.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to the new challenge this role provides, particularly having to resolve the competing arguments of all parties justly, rather than presenting a particular client’s case as with my previous advocate’s role.

Although I have been a deputy district judge for some time, this new role will allow me to deal with more complex and challenging cases.”

Mark Mosley, head family law at Vincents, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Allan for his achievement.

The Vincents team, and the clients Allan has served so well will certainly miss him.”