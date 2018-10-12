Six-bedroom guest house in Blackpool

Have your say

This is a nicely presented six-bedroom guest house located in central Blackpool, close to the Promenade and the resort’s other entertainments.

It is in lovely order throughout and also comes with two-bedroom private accommodation.

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

To the ground floor, you will find the guest lounge, a fitted kitchen with wall and base units and utensils to cater for all guests and utility room.

The private accommodation is situated on the lower ground floor comprsising a lounge, master bedroom, second bedroom, shower and toilet.

The six guest rooms are spread evenly over the first and second floors and all have en suite facilities.

Externally, there is a yard to the rear.

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Price: By auction from £110,000

Address: Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Agent: Kenrick & Co Commercial Estate Agents - 01253 627770

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP

Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP