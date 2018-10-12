Six-bedroom guest house in Blackpool

This is a nicely presented six-bedroom guest house located in central Blackpool, close to the Promenade and the resort’s other entertainments.
It is in lovely order throughout and also comes with two-bedroom private accommodation.
To the ground floor, you will find the guest lounge, a fitted kitchen with wall and base units and utensils to cater for all guests and utility room.
The private accommodation is situated on the lower ground floor comprsising a lounge, master bedroom, second bedroom, shower and toilet.
The six guest rooms are spread evenly over the first and second floors and all have en suite facilities.
Externally, there is a yard to the rear.
Price: By auction from £110,000
Address: Barton House, Barton Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AP
Agent: Kenrick & Co Commercial Estate Agents - 01253 627770