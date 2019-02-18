Signs to be put up at Thingamajigz play centre in Poulton after an alleged accident with a vacuum cleaner

A Poulton children’s play area will put up more safety signs after a child was allegedly accidentally hit with a vacuum cleaner while attending a friend’s birthday party.

Two-year-old Carter Hinds is said to have suffered a swollen eye, when he collided with the vacuum cleaner at Thingamajigz, on Poulton’s industrial estate.

His mum Charlotte Barnes, 24, of Sandicroft Road, North Shore, said: “He was playing fine, and then he was coming back to the table and one of the girls was hooving. Carter was walking behind her and as she has gone backwards with the hoover it smashed him in the face.

“It all happened so quickly but he was distraught. He was so upset we just wanted to get out of there. I don’t really blame the girl for what happened but she shouldn’t have been hoovering at that time around the table while children are running around.”

She later phoned Thingamajigz to ask about improving safety at the venue.

A Thingamajigz spokesman said it was down to parents to keep an eye on their children in non-play areas, and said signs would be put up.

He said: “We do not use vacuum cleaners in the areas where children play.

“While our policy towards cleaning in each of these areas is entirely different, we do have a duty to maintain all areas in a clean and sanitary condition. It is essential to remove any risks of slips, trips, contamination and choking. To do this, we use brushes and dust-pans or lightweight cordless vacuum cleaners dependent on the debris.

“We are commissioning additional signage to enforce our rules about parental supervision further.

“Children should not be left unattended in non-play areas.”