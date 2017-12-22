Signs spark trouble for Blackpool businesses

Businesses in one South Shore street have been left fuming after being told to remove advertising signs outside their shops.

The traders were warned that the sandwich board style signs were an obstruction on the pavement and could cause problems for pedestrians.

It came after a complaint from a member of the public in Bond Street.

But the shop owners said that the signs were only small and they brought a much-needed bit of life to the area.

Susanne Johnston, who is a member of the South Shore Beacons group which campaigns to improve the area, said while they understood that partially sighted people might have problems with obstacles, the pavements in Bond Street had plenty of room.

She said: “To be fair to the man from the council, he was lovely about it when he came round.

“But we think this is a bit too much.

“We were just having our knit and natter session here at the wool shop when the man came to tell us that the boards were excessive.

“He had told the lady at the hairdressers too.

“The pavements here are not narrow and you can walk three abreast.

“In the past we have had someone run a clothing shop down here and they had rails of clothes out in the street.

“That, we would admit, is excessive but small A-boards are surely not a problem.

“It is not as if there are hundreds of people walking down these streets, the signs add a bit of interest and life. It is only like having street furniture.

“I think acting on one complaint is a bit much. It could be that someone makes a malicious compliant for example.

“We should be having proper discussions about this sort of thing.”